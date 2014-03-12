NEW YORK, March 12 A U.S. judge on Wednesday
ordered former Goldman Sachs Group Inc trader Fabrice
Tourre to pay more than $825,000 after a jury found him liable
for defrauding investors in a complex investment product linked
to subprime mortgages.
The decision by U.S. District Judge Katherine Forrest in
Manhattan came in one of the highest-profile cases by the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission to flow out of the events
leading up to the 2008 financial crisis.
Tourre was ordered to pay $650,000 in civil fines, and give
up an additional $175,463 plus interest, representing the
portion of his bonus attributable to the transaction at the
heart of the case.
Forrest also barred Tourre from seeking to have Goldman
cover his civil fines, but said he could seek reimbursement from
others.
The SEC had sought to recoup $1.15 million from Tourre,
including a $910,000 fine plus ill-gotten gains and interest.