* Just a few dozen protestors kept outside in the rain
* Shareholder votes go management's way
* Goldman's new charm offensive on display
(Rewrites with details from the meeting)
By Lauren Tara LaCapra
JERSEY CITY, N.J., May 24 For all the security
staff, rules of conduct and a warning that troublemakers would
be kicked out, the most noteworthy event at Goldman Sachs Group
Inc's annual meeting on Thursday was a mild tweet.
"We are now live on Twitter (finally) at the GS Annual
Meeting," Goldman's Twitter account said in its first tweet at
9:38 a.m. on Thursday. "Follow us here for updates on our work,
our research, and our people."
The bank, which recently embarked on a campaign to restore
its tattered public image, also used Twitter to publicly
announce the results of its shareholder votes. All 10 Goldman
directors were voted in, top executives' pay was approved and
shareholder resolutions opposed by the bank were rejected by
wide margins.
The tweets were the latest sign of Goldman's new attitude
toward the public and the media.
The notoriously media-shy bank recently hired a new public
relations executive, former Obama administration official
Richard "Jake" Siewert. He has been trying to spruce up
Goldman's image by making executives more available to the press
and getting the company's PR operation more in line with a
changing media landscape.
At the meeting on Thursday, Chairman and Chief Executive
Lloyd Blankfein, President Gary Cohn and other senior executives
could be seen joking and chatting casually with reporters,
seeming unusually at ease.
The charm offensive comes after a former employee published
a scathing opinion piece in March, accusing Goldman of routinely
ripping off clients. The public response to the New York Times
op-ed was swift and harsh, and senior executives have said it
was a wake-up call that the bank needed to become more proactive
in telling its side of the story.
DRIZZLY PROTEST
Goldman had been prepared for a 100-strong picket line at
the site of its annual meeting - its offices in Jersey City, New
Jersey, across the Hudson River from its Wall Street
headquarters. Competitors like Wells Fargo & Co faced
hundreds of anti-bank protesters at their annual meetings.
As a precaution, security guards were stationed around the
perimeter of the Jersey City building, directing attendees with
proper credentials into the building and leaving protestors to
stand outside in the rain. "Rules of Conduct" leaflets placed on
tables inside asked people not to talk out of turn and warned
that disruptive people would be ousted.
As it was, only a few dozen protestors braved the fog and
drizzle. Inside, shareholders focused less on Occupy Wall Street
issues and more on the bank's bottom line and reputation.
Shareholder nun, Sister Barbara Aires of the Sisters of
Charity of St. Elizabeth, focused on whether Goldman was doing
enough to implement recommendations from an internal review
after the financial crisis
Blankfein said 31 of the committee's 39 recommendations had
been implemented, but the nun wanted to know why it wasn't
finished yet.
"Well Sister Aires, you sound a lot like Goldman
management," Blankfein joked.
"Want to hire me?" the nun quickly shot back.
"I don't think we could outbid your current boss," Blankfein
deadpanned.
During the rest of the Q&A session, Blankfein defended the
firm's compensation practices, its financial reform lobbying
efforts and the appointment of Mercer Chief Executive Michele
Burns to lead Goldman's audit committee.
Burns also serves on the board of Wal-Mart Stores Inc
, which has been ensnared in a scandal over alleged
bribes to Mexican officials. Two shareholders took to the podium
to question whether it was appropriate for Goldman to promote
Burns to head its audit committee given her role in Wal-Mart's
corporate governance.
Blankfein said there was nothing that would cause him or
other members of the board to question her ability. Burns then
stood up to say that Wal-Mart is "fully committed" to an
investigation of its issues in Mexico, which were first unveiled
in a New York Times article last month, but she declined to
comment further on the matter.
The annual meeting lasted roughly 90 minutes. A preliminary
tally read by General Counsel Gregory Palm showed that Burns and
other directors were voted in with "overwhelming support." About
94 percent of shareholders approved top executives' pay packages
and more than 99 percent approved PricewaterhouseCoopers as
Goldman's accounting firm.
Shareholder proposals to adopt cumulative voting, to produce
a detailed report on lobbying spending, and to require
executives to keep at least 75 percent of their stock for three
years after leaving Goldman all lost by wide margins, with only
24 percent, 7 percent and 17 percent approval, respectively.
Within hours of @GoldmanSachs's first tweet, it had more
than 8,000 followers. But it was not yet following anyone back.
(Reporting by Lauren Tara LaCapra in Jersey City, N.J. and Rick
Rothacker in Charlotte, North Carolina; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn
and Tim Dobbyn)