DUBAI Oct 19 Goldman Sachs has
registered a $2 billion Islamic bond programme with the Irish
Stock Exchange through its Cayman Islands special purpose
vehicle Global Sukuk Company Limited, according to International
Financing Review (IFR).
The Islamic bonds, or sukuk, could be denominated in UAE
dirhams, U.S. dollars, Saudi riyals or Singapore dollars but a
time frame for issuance was not provided.
Dar Al Istithmar Limited, which has offices in the U.K. and
Dubai, is the sharia adviser of the programme.
HSBC's Middle East unit became the first
international bank to issue a sukuk in May. The $500 million
Islamic bond priced at 155 basis points above midswaps, carrying
a maturity of five years.
The sukuk market has been largely resilient despite a global
financial downturn that has dried up bond issuances.
IFR is a publication of Thomson Reuters.
(Reporting by Shaheen Pasha; Editing by David French)