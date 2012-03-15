LONDON, March 15 British Business Secretary Vince Cable said Goldman Sachs's reputation would suffer in light of an attack on the investment bank's culture by a former employee.

"I think what that gentleman did ... has inflicted severe reputational damage on Goldman Sachs and they will pay the price for that," Cable told the British Chambers of Commerce annual conference on Thursday.

"I don't think on the basis of what I have heard there is a cause for the government to intervene," he added.

Cable, who is a member of the Liberal Democrat party, has been one of the coalition government's fiercest critics of the banking industry. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)