Oct 9 Goldman Sachs Group Inc has
approached U.S. regulators to seek changes in the Volcker rule
as it looks at preserving its merchant-banking unit, the Wall
Street Journal reported.
The rule, introduced in the aftermath of the 2008 recession,
puts a cap on the amount of capital a bank can pledge to hedge
funds and private-equity funds.
Goldman wants its merchant-banking unit's credit funds,
which cater mainly to pension funds and insurers, to be exempted
from the rule, Wall Street Journal said, citing people briefed
on the efforts.
Goldman Sachs was unavailable for comment outside of U.S.
business hours.
If the regulators do not favor this proposal, Goldman is
prepared to withdraw its interest in its current credit funds
and may have an alternative to start new credit funds, Wall
Street Journal reported, citing the people briefed on the
efforts.
Rival Morgan Stanley, which planned to raise a new
multi-billion-dollar global infrastructure fund in September,
was also hit by the Volcker rule.