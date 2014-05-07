BRIEF-Transatlantic Mining announces plans for a 10 for 1 share consolidation
* Transatlantic mining corp. Announces plans for a 10 for 1 share consolidation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG May 7 Goldman Sachs will relocate John Mahoney to Hong Kong to become head of its financial institutions unit in the Asia Pacific excluding Japan, a spokeswoman for the U.S. investment bank said on Wednesday.
Mahoney replaces Peter Enns in the role, which involves covering banks and other financial companies in the region. Enns will move to Toronto to become chairman and chief executive of Goldman Sachs Canada, Hong Kong-based spokeswoman Connie Ling said via email.
Mahoney will move from the United States, where he also covered financial institutions.
Bloomberg News first reported the news of Mahoney's appointment on Wednesday, citing an internal memo. (Reporting By Lawrence White; Editing by Miral Fahmy)
SAO PAULO/CURITIBA, Brazil, March 17 Brazilian police raided the premises of global meatpacking companies JBS SA and BRF SA on Friday, as well as dozens of smaller rivals, in a crackdown on alleged bribery of health officials that could threaten $12 billion in annual exports.
March 17 Amazon.com Inc said on Friday one of its longest-serving directors, Bing Gordon, a partner at venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, stepped down from the board this week but would remain a consultant to the company.