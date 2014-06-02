NEW YORK, June 2 Goldman Sachs Group Inc said on Monday that Stephen Scherr will become chief strategy officer at the start of 2015, replacing Andrew Chisolm who will retire after nearly 30 years.

Scherr is currently global head of Goldman's financing group within the investment banking division, a position he has held since 2008. He will continue to assist in the Wall Street bank's lending efforts and also maintain his role as head of Latin America, Goldman said.

Chisolm will continue some of his work, including his position as co-chair of Goldman's commitments committee, through year-end, and thereafter become an advisory director.

The chief strategy officer is part of Goldman's executive office, which reports into Chief Executive Lloyd Blankfein. Goldman announced the changes in two separate memos whose contents were confirmed by a spokesman. (Reporting by Lauren Tara LaCapra; Editing by Chris Reese)