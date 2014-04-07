LONDON, April 7 Goldman Sachs has priced
its accelerated bookbuild of shares in Sports Direct
International at 850 pence each, a source familiar with
the matter said on Monday, valuing the placement at 212.5
million pounds ($352.75 million).
Goldman Sachs earlier said that it was planning to sell up
to 25 million shares to institutional investors, which the
source said would be sold at a price range of 850-870 pence
each.
Goldman Sachs is sole bookrunner on the placement. The
shares were acquired from MASH Holdings Limited, owned by Sports
Direct founder Mike Ashley.
(1 pound = $1.66 U.S.)
(Reporting by Freya Berry; Editing by David Gregorio)