FRANKFURT Nov 10 Chinese sporting goods company Goldrooster is planning to list shares on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange before the end of this year, a person familiar with the matter said.

The person told Reuters on Thursday that Goldrooster, the first company planning a flotation in Germany in months, aims to raise a double-digit million euros sum with the initial public offering (IPO).

Frankfurt stock exchange operator Deutsche Boerse has been increasing its efforts to attract companies from emerging markets such as China and most recently saw paper maker Youbisheng and China Specialty Glass hit the market.

Goldrooster last year posted sales that rose 36 percent to about 80 million euros ($109 million), with a return on sales of more than 16 percent, the source said.

A number of planned share sales are on hold at the moment, such as the planned IPO of Siemens unit Osram, due to the uncertain outlook and depressed valuations. ($1 = 0.736 Euros)