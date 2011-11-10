FRANKFURT Nov 10 Chinese sporting goods
company Goldrooster is planning to list shares on the Frankfurt
Stock Exchange before the end of this year, a person familiar
with the matter said.
The person told Reuters on Thursday that Goldrooster, the
first company planning a flotation in Germany in months, aims to
raise a double-digit million euros sum with the initial public
offering (IPO).
Frankfurt stock exchange operator Deutsche Boerse
has been increasing its efforts to attract companies from
emerging markets such as China and most recently saw paper maker
Youbisheng and China Specialty Glass hit the
market.
Goldrooster last year posted sales that rose 36 percent to
about 80 million euros ($109 million), with a return on sales of
more than 16 percent, the source said.
A number of planned share sales are on hold at the moment,
such as the planned IPO of Siemens unit Osram, due to
the uncertain outlook and depressed valuations.
($1 = 0.736 Euros)
(Reporting by Alexander Huebner; Editing by Maria Sheahan and
Jon Loades-Carter)