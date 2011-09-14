(Follows alerts)

Sept 14 Golden Star Resources cut its third-quarter gold production forecast for two of its mines in Ghana on lower-than-expected millgrade.

At Bogoso/Prestea mine, third-quarter gold production is now expected to be about 39,000 ounces, versus a previous forecast of 43,000 ounces.

At its Wassa mine, the company cut its gold production outlook to 35,000 ounces from 40,000 ounces earlier.

Earlier this month, the company said it has resumed mining at its Pampe gold deposit in Ghana, which would help increase overall production and slash cash operating costs at the Bogoso/Prestea mine. (Reporting by Arnav Das Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)