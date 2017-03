April 3 Goldstone Resources Ltd

* Received notice of termination from randgold resources (senegal) limited in relation to company's joint venture with Randgold over Sangola licence in Senegal

* Notice period is 90 days and company does not expect randgold to undertake any further work on licence London Equities Newsroom; +44 20 7542 7717 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: