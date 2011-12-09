(Removes incorrect reference to high-altitude in last paragraph)

HONG KONG Dec 8 Xinjiang Goldwind Science and Technology , China's second-largest maker of wind power equipment, said it won a contract to supply 23 wind turbines to a wind farm project in Chile.

The contract represents Goldwind's second supply deal in South America and will have a combined capacity of 34.5 megawatts, the company said in a statement without giving the deal's financial details.

Earlier this year, the Chinese company won a contract to supply turbines to a wind farm in Ecuador led by the Electricity Corp of Ecuador.

China's top wind turbine makers are increasingly looking to export their equipment overseas to boost sales amid sliding turbine prices and challenging market conditions in their home country.

Goldwind will supply low wind-speed turbines to Chile's wind farm project. The company has begun mass production of its permanent magnet direct-drive low-speed wind turbines this year to penetrate regions and markets with low wind speeds. (Reporting by Leonora Walet and Li Ran; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)