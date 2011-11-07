HONG KONG Nov 7 Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co Ltd , one of the world's top wind turbine producers, has entered into a 10 billion yuan ($1.6 billion) financing agreement with China's Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) , the world's biggest bank by market value.

The Chinese wind turbine firm said on Monday it will have access to the 10 billion yuan over the next two to three years and will use the funds for the development of projects and daily operations that are necessary to support domestic development.

"The facility includes fixed-asset loans, working capital loans, M&A loans, trade financing, guarantees, project financing, and export credit," Goldwind said in an email.

In 2010 Goldwind entered into a separate strategic agreement with China Development Bank in support of international business development. Under that agreement, Goldwind secured a $6 billion financing facility.

Goldwind competes with Denmark's Vestas Wind Systems AS , Germany's Siemens AG (SIEGn.DE) and General Electric Co in the wind turbine market. It has operations in the United States, Europe, Australia and Africa. ($1 = 6.339 Chinese Yuans) (Reporting by Farah Master; Editing by David Holmes)