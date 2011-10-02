By Alex Borthwick
| SINGAPORE
SINGAPORE Oct 2 Japan's Hideki Matsuyama
retained his Asian Amateur Championships crown at the Singapore
Island Country Club on Sunday to secure a berth at the U.S.
Masters for a second year in a row.
The 19-year-old from Ehime shot a five-under-par final round
67 to finish one shot ahead of Korea's Lee Soo-min on 18-under,
with both players receiving invitations to the final round of
international qualifying for next year's British Open.
Matsuyama finished alongside Phil Mickelson in a tie for
27th at the Masters earlier this year as he won the Silver Cup
awarded to the leading amateur.
"It was extra pressure for me and its something I've never
been through before," Matsuyama told reporters at a press
conference following his victory.
"I think it is because I wanted so badly to go back to play
Augusta again, so I think that's why the pressure was there but
I am happy that I managed to get over it.
"Now that I am able to play again next year, I will try to
study for one more year and figure out what I need to work on up
until the Masters.
"I will try to keep training and practicing a lot," he
added.
