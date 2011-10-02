SINGAPORE Oct 2 Japan's Hideki Matsuyama retained his Asian Amateur Championships crown at the Singapore Island Country Club on Sunday to secure a berth at the U.S. Masters for a second year in a row.

The 19-year-old from Ehime shot a five-under-par final round 67 to finish one shot ahead of Korea's Lee Soo-min on 18-under, with both players receiving invitations to the final round of international qualifying for next year's British Open.

Matsuyama finished alongside Phil Mickelson in a tie for 27th at the Masters earlier this year as he won the Silver Cup awarded to the leading amateur.

"It was extra pressure for me and its something I've never been through before," Matsuyama told reporters at a press conference following his victory.

"I think it is because I wanted so badly to go back to play Augusta again, so I think that's why the pressure was there but I am happy that I managed to get over it.

"Now that I am able to play again next year, I will try to study for one more year and figure out what I need to work on up until the Masters.

"I will try to keep training and practicing a lot," he added. (Editing by John O'Brien)