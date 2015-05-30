DHAKA May 30 Singaporean Mardan Mamat held his nerve to complete a wire-to-wire victory at the inaugural Bangladesh Open on Saturday for his fifth Asian Tour title.

The 47-year-old posted a final round two-under-par 69 for a tournament total of 14-under 270 and finished two shots ahead of South Korea's Lee Soo-min (67) and India's Khalin Joshi (68).

Mardan saw his overnight three-shot lead reduced to one after a bogey on the third but successive birdies on the fifth and sixth holes and another on the 12th put him back in control.

"If I say that I didn't have any pressure today then I'm not human," Mardan said.

"Two of my competitors Lee and Khalin are young and they hit it long. They kept pushing me a lot on the front nine.

"I managed to steady myself and play my own game," he added. (Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Ken Ferris)