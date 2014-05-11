Golf-Tiger a hit with fans at New York book signing
NEW YORK, March 20 Tiger Woods has been largely absent from the golf circuit for nearly two years due to nagging back problems but the 14-times major champion can still draw a crowd.
May 11 Ignoring the doctor's advice tends to lead to a negative outcome but Malaysian golfer Danny Chia has become $10,720 richer by doing just that, winning a tournament on home soil when he should have been resting at home.
The 41-year-old beat Sattaya Supupramai of Thailand on the third playoff hole to defend his Asian Development Tour PGM Northport Glenmarie Championship title on Saturday, his first triumph since returning from a career-threatening injury.
Chia underwent a five-hour operation in September after a build up of bone fragments pressing on a nerve saw him lose most of the muscle mass in his right arm, with the Malaysian needing to have a titanium plate inserted.
While it cost him his normal length off the tee, Chia has found a new level of accuracy that helped him clinch the regional tour event.
"I feel fantastic right now," said Chia, who became the first Malaysian to win on the Asian Tour when he triumphed in the 2002 Taiwan Open.
"I still need a bit of rehab to regain strength in my right arm. The doctor is not convinced that I should start playing now because I'm not 100 percent recovered. I try to play two weeks and take two weeks off." (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty; Editing by John O'Brien)
NEW YORK, March 20 Tiger Woods has been largely absent from the golf circuit for nearly two years due to nagging back problems but the 14-times major champion can still draw a crowd.
March 20 Tiger Woods has not given up hope of competing in next month's U.S. Masters and is trying everything he can to overcome back problems, the former world number one said on Monday.
March 20 The club scheduled to hold the 2020 Tokyo Olympics golf events voted to admit women as full members on Monday, scrapping an all-male policy that had been heavily criticised and put its hosting rights in jeopardy.