Oct 13 South Korea's K.J. Choi expects the
number of Asians in the world's top 200 to double over the next
10 years as the region's youngsters enjoy an increase in
international exposure.
"The Asian region is viewed by many to have the most
potential for growth in the game of golf," the world number 15
said in a statement on Thursday.
"Asian players have grown so much in the past 10 years and
compete shoulder to shoulder on the world stage week-in and out.
The positive is that this is only the beginning.
"Through the opportunity and experience of playing in
international tournaments from such a young age, Asian players
are increasingly adapting to new environments and expanding
their skill level.
"I think that number (Asians in the top 200 of the world
rankings) will double in the next 10 years, with more players
higher up in the top 100."
Twenty Asians currently feature in the top 200 and Choi, a
rice-farmer's son who battled through the ranks to establish
himself as a prominent golfer on the U.S. PGA Tour, said
competing around the globe was key to any player's development.
"Playing outside of Korea and on the Asian Tour provided me
with the experience and know-how of adapting to different
weather, course conditions, food, culture, language, travel
logistics and time zones," Choi added.
"Getting accustomed to these elements is so important to
become a global player."
The 41-year-old eight-time PGA Tour winner is hosting an
Asian Tour event on home soil next week, putting Choi in an
elite group including Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer and Tiger
Woods as players with their own tournaments.
(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; Editing by John
O'Brien; To query or comment on this story, email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)