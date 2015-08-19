MUMBAI Aug 19 Anirban Lahiri's impressive showing at the PGA Championship represents solid evidence that Asia could soon be celebrating another major winner, Australian professional Scott Hend said on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old has won twice on the European Tour this season and recorded India's best ever result at a major by finishing tied fifth at Whistling Straits on Sunday, seven shots adrift of winner Jason Day of Australia.

The Asian Tour money leader was also in contention midway through the British Open at St Andrews last month but suffered back-nine meltdowns on his final two rounds to finish six-under for the tournament and tied for 30th.

The Indian rued his lack of experience for that collapse and the 42-year-old Hend believes Lahiri would only get better as he played more top tournaments alongside the world's best.

"Anirban's got a couple of things to work on a little bit possibly to get to that next level," six-time Asian Tour winner Hend told reporters in a conference call while confirming his participation at the Venetian Macao Open in October.

"It's very hard to get to that next level," he added.

"There are couple of good players among the guys playing in Asia, players who have the potential of possibly figuring in majors.

"It's just a matter of them getting a bit of self-belief and getting a bit more experience on the world stage."

South Korea's Yang Yong-eun remains the only Asian born man to have won a major when he claimed the 2009 PGA Championship.

Scott defeated Lahiri by three strokes to win the Macao Open in 2013 but went down in a final day shootout against the Indian to finish tied for second last year.

Scott burned the midnight oil to watch fellow Australian Day's breakthrough major win at the PGA last week and felt inspired by the performance.

"I was coming from the U.S. and I stayed up whole night, I didn't sleep for the whole time and I watched him play the whole round," Hend said.

"To watch Jason win the PGA is fantastic. He's a great guy, hard working and with a great attitude. He's one of the good guys.

"He does inspire us, seeing a countryman play well. It's good to see another Australian win a major and it's very satisfying to see him actually get up on that pedestal." (Editing by John O'Brien)