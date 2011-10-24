Oct 24 A new event in Cambodia, that will have
former world number one Nick Faldo as patron, is among eight
Asian Tour tournaments planned early next year, the continental
golf body announced on Monday.
The Asian Tour's January-April schedule was released on
Monday with the $300,000 Handa Faldo Cambodian Classic scheduled
for March 14-17 at a yet to be decided venue.
The 2012 season begins with the Feb. 2-5 Myanmar Open with
the remainder of the schedule to be released at a later date.
The window also includes three events -- Indian Masters,
Malaysian Open and Ballantine's Championship -- jointly
sanctioned with the European Tour.
"It will be a busy start to the new year with tournaments in
Myanmar and Cambodia featuring prominently on our schedule,"
Asian Tour Executive Chairman Kyi Hla Han said in a statement.
