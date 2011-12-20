Dec 20 The OneAsia Tour, the upstart golf
circuit engaged in a regional turf war with the Asian Tour, will
expand from 11 to at least 14 events in its fourth season next
year with a total prize pool of $16 million.
"We had five events in that first year, held 10 tournaments
in 2010, and featured 11 this season. It has been a rapid growth
which provides endless opportunities to our members," tour
commissioner Sang Y Chun said in a statement.
"It is also extremely rewarding to stage events in places
like Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia and we are confident
further additions will be made to the schedule in 2012."
The tour, formed by the Australian, Chinese and South Korean
golf associations, opens with the $1 million Indonesia Open from
March 15-18 and includes two new tournaments in China and
another in Malaysia.
Despite some teething problems the OneAsia Tour has become a
growing bugbear for Asian Tour chief Kyi Hla Han who has accused
the new circuit of poaching events.
OneAsia officials say their tour offers a more attractive
product for players and that the region's markets and talent
pool are big enough for two circuits to co-exist.
