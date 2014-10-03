TAIPEI Oct 3 Brazil's Adilson Da Silva credited his local caddy after battling through strong winds to fire a six-under-par 66 for the halfway lead at the Asian Tour's Taiwan Masters on Friday.

The 42-year-old, still looking for his first win on the Asian Tour, recorded five birdies and an eagle as he soared one ahead after overnight leader Lionel Weber of France could only manage an 80 on the tough Tamsui course at the Taiwan Golf and Country Club.

The Brazilian had opened with a 75 on Thursday but is now one of the only three players under par for the $650,000 tournament after signing off on a 141 three-under total.

England's Steve Lewton ground out a 72 to sit one back of Da Silva with Asian Tour rookie Paul Peterson of the United States at one-under after a 71.

"My putting was so good. The greens were running better this morning. The wind was getting in and out on the course and it was hard to gauge the direction sometimes," Da Silva said.

"I was really staying positive on the front nine and it kind of got my game going.

"My caddie helped me quite a bit with the lines. We were reading the lines together and we got it right most of the time. You have to keep the ball in play from the first hole. I think putting is the key here and you've got to be aggressive on these greens."

Weber is four-over for the tournament and just made the cut which came at five-over after following up his opening 68 with a birdie-free 80.

Englishman Lewton said par was a good score on the tough course and he was looking forward to going out in the final group on Saturday as he chases his first win on Tour.

"I made a few mistakes on the last few holes but I thought I played pretty steady in the wind. It's definitely more difficult today," said the 31-year-old, who mixed two birdies with two bogeys.

"I was just trying to make as many pars as possible because it's really hard to score.

"I will keep to the same mindset and game plan for the next two rounds. I will just keep doing what I've been doing, continue to grind out there and we will see how it goes." (Writing by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)