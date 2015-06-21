BANGKOK, June 21 Thai Prayad Marksaeng tamed the challenging Santiburi Samui Country Club to win his ninth Asian Tour title with a two-shot victory at the Queen's Cup on Sunday.

The 49-year-old overturned a three-shot deficit with a final round of six-under-par 65 to pip countryman Thanyakon Khrongpha to the title with a winning total of 14-under-par 270 in the Asian Tour event at Koh Samui.

"To be able to win at 49 years old is just incredible for me. I am very proud of myself," Prayad, also the event's 2013 winner, said after firing nine birdies against three bogeys in his final round.

"I knew Thanyakon was making a fast charge but I didn't really feel the pressure as he was playing ahead of me but I thought it doesn't matter if I lose because I was already sure that the trophy will remain in Thailand," he added.

Thanyakon fell agonisingly short of his maiden title after carding a matching 65. The 24-year-old birdied the fourth, eagled the sixth before adding three more birdies after the turn but his 16th hole bogey dashed his title hopes.

"I am disappointed to be honest. I had come close to winning for a couple of times last year and I have been wanting to win on the Asian Tour for so long," he said.

"I played so well all day. I was really going for the win out there until that bogey on the 16th."

A third Thai, Jazz Janewattananond carded 66 to be joint third at 274, along with Siddikur Rahman (68) of Bangladesh. Sri Lankan Mithun Perera carded a 69 to finish two shots back in fifth place.