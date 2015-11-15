Golf-Johnson holds off Tanihara to make Match Play final
SINGAPORE Nov 15 Thai teenager Danthai Boonma won his first Asian Tour title on Sunday by claiming the World Classic Championship by one shot following a final round two-under-par 69 at Laguna National.
The 19-year-old, who graduated from qualifying school in January after only turning professional last year, signed for a two-under total of 282 to beat Malaysia's Nicholas Fung (72) by one.
"I'm so excited and happy that I'm now a champion on the Asian Tour," said Danthai, a double Southeast Asian Games gold medallist in 2012.
"I didn't want to think too much about winning the tournament during my front nine especially after dropping a shot. But after making three birdies in four holes after the turn, I started to believe that this could be my week."
Fung's putting touch deserted him over the closing stretch. He three-putted for bogey five on 16 and missed with an effort on the last to force a playoff.
"The hole that cost me the title this week was the 16th hole where I missed a two-foot putt to save par," he said.
The duo were the only ones to finish under par at the tough Laguna National course, which stepped in to host the $750,000 championship in September after Indonesia Open organisers asked for their event to be postponed. (Reporting by Patrick Johnston; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
