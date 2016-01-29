SINGAPORE Jan 29 South Korean Song Young-han soared to the Singapore Open lead after a sparkling eight-under-par 63 on Friday as world number one Jordan Spieth had his second round charge halted by more inclement weather.

The 22-year-old American, the headline act of the Japan Golf Tour and Asian Tour's season opening event, was level par after six holes of his round on Friday when rain then lightning warnings forced the players from the Sentosa Golf Course.

The double major winner's four-under 24 hole total left him tied sixth, five behind the impressive Song (133).

Spieth will resume on Friday with a testing birdie putt after being caught out by the changing weather on the seventh.

"I went to play my putt that's when the rain came in hard almost horizontally. My putt came up seven feet short," the Texan told reporters.

"That's golf, that's weather, you can't control that. I could tell it was bad on other parts of the course."

South Korean Song had no such problems as he enjoyed a birdie bonanza on a cooler and calmer morning in the Southeast Asian citystate.

The 24-year-old picked up seven birdies and an eagle in his round to put him two clear of Japan's Shintaro Kobayashi (69) and South Korean world number 26 An Byeong-hun, who was three-under through seven holes of his second round when play stopped.

Song credited his putting for his impressive round as he put himself in pole position to claim a first major title of his career.

"It was a superb round and I really have to thank my excellent putting for putting me in this position," Song told reporters.

"The goal is to win the tournament this week and for now, I just want to take a good rest before I come back again and hopefully play well like what I did today."

Song will have plenty of opportunity to rest with a second weather curtailed day leaving organisers a tricky task to complete all four rounds by Sunday.

Seventy eight players will resume their second rounds at 07:30 a.m. (1130 GMT) on Saturday.

Kobayashi will be grateful for the extended rest after starting early on Friday to complete six holes of his first round before then completing his second.

The 29-year-old picked up one shot to sign for an opening five-under 66 and had less than an hour before he was back on the tee for his second round.

"I didn't feel tired at all today," said the Japanese, who is also looking for a first title. "Maybe because it was cool in the morning and it only started to get a little hot and humid as the day went on."