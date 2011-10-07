Oct 7 World number three Rory McIlroy remained in the hunt to win his first title since the U.S. Open triumph in June as he took a share of the five-way lead at the halfway stage of the Korea Open on Friday.

The mop-haired Northern Irishman was tied for a three-shot lead with Korea's defending champion Y.E. Yang, his compatriot Mo Joong-kyung, Australia's Bronson La'Cassie and American Rickie Fowler after the second round.

McIlroy, who finished third at the tournament in 2009, followed up his opening round 68 with a two-under 69 at the Woo Jeong Hills Country Club.

McIlroy, who followed back-to-back third-place finishes at the European Masters and Dutch Open with a runner-up spot at last week's Dunhill Links Championship, believes he is well poised to end the wait.

"It was a good round. I felt it could have been lower, but I played solid golf and holed some nice putts," the 22-year old said after hitting five birdies and three bogeys in the day.

"It's a good start to the tournament and I have put myself in a good position going into the weekend."

Korean Mo set the course on fire with five birdies and an eagle for a five-under 66 that gave him a share of the overnight lead at a two-day total of 137.

"I've been hitting the ball well lately and the putter came round this week, so I am pretty comfortable with my game," Mo said. "I've been having a pretty good year and winning a Korea Open is every Korean's dream. It would be nice, but there are two days to go."

Yang, the first Asian born man to win a major at the 2009 U.S. PGA Championship, carded a round of one-under 70 to remain in the hunt for a third Korea Open title.

"In the morning it was very cold, so on the front nine I did not play well and I was not able to record a lot of birdies," he told reporters.

"But on the back nine I felt better, although I regret not being able to score better." (Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Mark Meadows; to query or comment on this story, email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)