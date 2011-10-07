Oct 7 World number three Rory McIlroy remained
in the hunt to win his first title since the U.S. Open triumph
in June as he took a share of the five-way lead at the halfway
stage of the Korea Open on Friday.
The mop-haired Northern Irishman was tied for a three-shot
lead with Korea's defending champion Y.E. Yang, his compatriot
Mo Joong-kyung, Australia's Bronson La'Cassie and American
Rickie Fowler after the second round.
McIlroy, who finished third at the tournament in 2009,
followed up his opening round 68 with a two-under 69 at the Woo
Jeong Hills Country Club.
McIlroy, who followed back-to-back third-place finishes at
the European Masters and Dutch Open with a runner-up spot at
last week's Dunhill Links Championship, believes he is well
poised to end the wait.
"It was a good round. I felt it could have been lower, but I
played solid golf and holed some nice putts," the 22-year old
said after hitting five birdies and three bogeys in the day.
"It's a good start to the tournament and I have put myself
in a good position going into the weekend."
Korean Mo set the course on fire with five birdies and an
eagle for a five-under 66 that gave him a share of the overnight
lead at a two-day total of 137.
"I've been hitting the ball well lately and the putter came
round this week, so I am pretty comfortable with my game," Mo
said. "I've been having a pretty good year and winning a Korea
Open is every Korean's dream. It would be nice, but there are
two days to go."
Yang, the first Asian born man to win a major at the 2009
U.S. PGA Championship, carded a round of one-under 70 to remain
in the hunt for a third Korea Open title.
"In the morning it was very cold, so on the front nine I did
not play well and I was not able to record a lot of birdies," he
told reporters.
"But on the back nine I felt better, although I regret not
being able to score better."
