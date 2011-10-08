Oct 8 American Rickie Fowler carded a flawless
round of eight-under 63 on Saturday to equal the course record
and establish a four-shot lead over defending champion Y.E. Yang
after the penultimate round in the Korea Open.
The long-haired Californian, still seeking his first career
victory, surged ahead with five birdies before the turn and
three more in the back nine for a bogey-free round after
starting the day tied for a five-way lead.
World number three Rory McIlroy, who had the overnight share
of the lead, slipped out of contention with a round of two-over
par 73 to lie 10 shots behind Fowler at joint-fourth.
"I had a good round and I can't complain with a 63," the
22-year-old Fowler, one of golf's most exciting young prospects,
told reporter after the third round at the Woo Jeong Hills
Country Club.
"Going into the round I wanted to drive the ball well and
make some putts, and I was able to do that and that puts me in a
good position.
"My goals were to drive well and putt well, but my overall
game was also good."
Fowler, at 13-under 200 after the third round, will be
chased by Yang, the first Asia-born man to win a major at the
2009 U.S. PGA Championship, and fellow Korean Kim Meen-whee Kim,
who was six shots off the lead.
"I think I can win," Fowler added. "I feel good about my
game and I'm in a great position, which is right where I wanted
to be coming into the week."
McIlroy lost the plot between the ninth and 16th holes
during which he dropped six shots but the U.S. Open champion dug
deep with birdies on the last two holes.
"I had a good finish, but it was not my best day. I played
quite nicely over the first few holes, but the pin positions
were very tricky," the mop-haired Northern Irishman said.
