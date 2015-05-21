SEOUL May 21 New Zealand's Ryan Fox, the son of All Black great Grant, carded a four-under 68 to sit tied for the lead after the first round of the SK Telecom Open in South Korea on Thursday.

Joining Fox at the top of the leaderboard of the OneAsia event were South Koreans Park Sang-hyun, Choi Jin-ho and Kim Gi-hwan, while Australian David McKenzie and amateur Kim Nam-hun are in group of five players a shot further back.

Three-time champion KJ Choi, who will play the role of the International team vice captain at this year's Presidents Cup in Incheon, opened with a one-over 73.

Park, who won the event in 2009, carded the only bogey-free round of the day, picking up shots at the third, fifth, 10th and 18th holes.

"Two birdies each nine and no dropped shots. It was consistent," said the 32-year-old, who is still searching for his maiden win on the OneAsia Tour.

"I just have to be patient. Winning the KJ Choi Invitational last year in Korea gave me a lot of confidence and I am trying to build on that."

Choi Jin-ho, who has just completed almost two years of military service, was glad to be marching down the fairways again instead of the parade ground.

"I am enjoying my golf more than ever and that is one secret to playing good golf," he said.

