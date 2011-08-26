SINGAPORE Aug 26 Scrapped last year, the Macau Open returns to Asian golf next month with a record $750,000 prize purse, the Asian Tour said on Friday.

For the first time since its 1998 inception, Macau's flagship golf tournament was cancelled last year with media reports blaming it on a lack of sponsors.

"With the Macau Open taking place in a very busy second half of the year on the Asian Tour, the tournament will play an integral part in our Order of Merit race," Asian Tour Executive Chairman Kyi Hla Han said in a statement.

"We are looking forward to seeing our top stars head to Macau to compete for a truly prestigious title."

Past winners of the tournament, scheduled this year at the Macau Golf and Country Club from September 15-18, include eight-times European champion Colin Montgomerie (2003).

(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Ossian Shine)

