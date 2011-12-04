Dec 4 Juvic Pagunsan became the first golfer from the Philippines to win the Asian Tour Order of Merit title after his 10th place finish at the Hong Kong Open on Sunday.

Pagunsan carded a final round of two-under-par 68 at the Hong Kong Golf Club and added $55,000 to his season's haul of $788,298 to give himself an unassailable lead with just the Thailand Golf Championship left to be played on the tour.

The 33-year old, languishing at 64th in the Asian Tour rankings at the beginning of November, climbed sharply after his tied ninth finish at the Taiwan Masters and runner-up showing at the Singapore Open.

As the number one in Asia, Pagunsan will now be exempt into the British Open and WGC-Cadillac Championship in 2012.

"It sounds really good," Pagunsan, known for his smooth swing, said after learning that he had done enough to win his first Merit title. "I accept that it's one of the biggest achievements in my entire life. I'm really surprised.

"Everyone dreams of winning the Order of Merit. I wasn't expecting that this year. My ranking before the Singapore Open was dangerous and suddenly I just jumped to number one."

He will be officially crowned as the new number one, replacing Korea's Noh Seung-yul, at the season-ending $1 million Thailand Golf Championship at the Amata Spring Country Club from Dec 15-18.

"It was big pressure as anyone from second to the 10th place on the rankings still had a chance to catch up," Pagunsan said. "It was hard but I focused hard." (Writing by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Alastair Himmer; to query or comment on this story, email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)