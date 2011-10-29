Oct 29 U.S. Open champion Rory McIlroy hit a blemish-free round of seven-under 65 to open a three-shot lead at the top in the $5 million Shanghai Masters on Saturday.

The Northern Irishman did exactly what he wanted on the Lake Malaren course in Shanghai, designed by Jack Nicklaus, to get within touching distance of the $2 million first prize in the event.

"I knew I had to play good golf today if I want to win the golf tournament. No bogeys and seven birdies, that's what you want to do when you are leading," the mop-haired McIlroy told reporters after his round.

"I set myself a target to get to 18 under today and that's what I did so I'm very happy with the outcome."

American Anthony Kim hit eight birdies but a bogey on the last hole meant a three-shot gap between him and McIlroy.

Thirty players are fighting for the first prize of $2 million in the inaugural event, which is not sanctioned by a major tour and does not have world-ranking points. (Writing by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Dave Thompson; to query or comment on this story, email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)