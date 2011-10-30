Oct 30 U.S. Open champion Rory McIlroy held his
nerve in the closing stages to edge out American Anthony Kim in
a sudden death playoff and pocket the $2 million winner's cheque
at the Shanghai Masters on Sunday.
The Northern Irishman, who led by three strokes overnight,
fell behind on the 11th hole but rallied to force Kim into a
playoff with an even-par round of 72, matching the American's
18-under 270 at the Jack Nicklaus-designed Lake Malaren course.
The 22-year old had a chance to win in regulation play but
narrowly missed a 12-foot birdie putt on the 18th to head into
a playoff at the 30-player, non-sanctioned invitational event.
"I'll be the first to say I haven't won enough in my four
years as a pro. I should have won a lot more," the mop-haired
McIlroy said in a television interview.
"Today was great for me... under pressure on the back nine.
One behind with four to play.
"To win from that position gives me a lot of satisfaction. I
don't care how I win as long as my name is on that trophy at the
end of the day."
On the first extra hole, the par-four 18th, McIlroy landed
his chip from a greenside bunker to within a foot of the cup
after both players had sent their approach shots next to each
other in the sand.
Kim left himself a five-foot putt for par after his bunker
shot but could only look on in horror as his putt to the left of
the cup kept its line and skimmed past the lip to gift McIlroy
the victory.
"When I went out today with a three-shot lead, I figured if
I could shoot in the 60s it would have been enough but it was
tricky out there today," McIlroy said.
"The wind was stronger than it had been in the first three
days. Anthony has played great all week and got off to a fast
start when I didn't. I had to hang tough on the back nine."
American Hunter Mahan and South Korea's Noh Seung-yul
finished in a tie for third at 13-under in the inaugural event,
a stroke clear of Briton Lee Westwood, who recorded a
hole-in-one on the par-three 12th.
WINNER'S PURSE
McIlroy said the $2 million first prize was not on his mind
when he squandered his first chance of claiming the title.
"All I was thinking the first time was 'I want to hole this
putt because I don't want to go into a playoff'," he said.
"It really never crossed my mind until that last putt went
in. I just wanted another win as I feel I have been close to
winning the past few weeks but haven't got it done. To get
another win is nice."
McIlroy, currently second on the European Tour money-list,
has set his sights on overtaking world number one Englishman
Luke Donald to win the order of merit that culminates at the
Dubai World Championship in December.
"I want to get closer to Luke (Donald) in the Race to Dubai.
I know he's not playing next week (the WGC Champions event in
Shanghai) and I feel I am playing well enough to contend there,"
he said.
"So a big week next week could put me in the frame to win
the Race to Dubai."
Donald, who recently won the U.S. PGA Tour money-list title,
withdrew from next week's event to be at home in the U.S. with
his wife Diane, who is due to give birth to their second child.
