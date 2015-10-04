Oct 4 Malaysia's Danny Chia won the Taiwan Masters on Sunday to capture his first Asian Tour title in 13 years after making a successful comeback from career-threatening neck surgery.

The 42-year-old Chia shot a final-round of one-over par 73 to finish at three-under overall, giving him a two-shot victory over the third round leader, China's Liang Wen-chong, who bogeyed the last three holes for a 76.

India's Rashid Khan and Adilson Da Silva of Brazil finished tied for third, a further two shots back, but were unable to catch Chia, who birdied three of his first five holes to snatch the lead and held on to win despite making four bogeys on the back nine.

Chia's only previous Asian Tour victory was at the 2002 Taiwan Open and his latest success comes a year he returned to golf following surgery to repair a compressed nerve problem that was paralysing his left arm.

"It's been only 13 years," he said. "I felt really touched when I sank that winning putt but now, I am overwhelmed with joy.

"It's been one year since my return and I am very pleased to win on the Asian Tour again. I didn't have much confidence with this golf course so I didn't expect to win." (Reporting by Julian Linden in Singapore; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)