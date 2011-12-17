By Martin Petty
| CHON BURI, Thailand
CHON BURI, Thailand Dec 17 World number
three Lee Westwood suffered a slump in form as his huge lead of
the Thailand Golf Championship was slashed to four stokes by
surging South African Charl Schwartzel on Saturday.
An erratic day for Westwood saw him card a third round of
73, 13 shots worse than his stunning opening round 60 which
helped him to an 11-stroke lead at the halfway point.
U.S. Masters champion Schwartzel made four birdies in his
first five holes on his way to a second successive 66 at the
Amata Spring County Club, paving the way for a crunch final day
at the $1 million Asian Tour event.
Westwood had not carded a bogey in his opening two rounds
but four arrived on Saturday as his dazzling form from earlier
in the tournament disappeared.
The Englishman, whose 64 in round two gave him a share of
the Asian Tour's lowest-ever 36-hole total, said he still had
the upper hand and the pressure was on his rivals to overhaul
his lead and deny him his third Asian victory this year.
"A lot of people are going to think you're going to shoot a
60, 62 and 64 every day but I'm afraid golf isn't like that,"
Westwood told reporters.
"I hit a few good shots in between but I didn't make puts
when I needed to. It was one of those days, a few bad breaks but
if you'd have offered me a four-shot lead on Thursday morning,
I'd have taken it.
"I can stretch my lead and people have to put their foot
down and that's where you can make mistakes."
LEAD TRIMMED
Schwartzel was in confident mood and kept his cool on a
sweltering day with American Michael Thompson creeping up on him
on the back nine to finish on 69 for third place, seven strokes
adrift of Westwood.
After a rough start on the opening six holes, Westwood got
back on track, matching Schwartzel stroke for stroke for the
next nine holes before two unlucky bogeys on the 16th and 17th.
The South African held his game together right up to the end
but botched a simple putt on the 18th and watched his ball grind
agonisingly to a halt on the edge of the hole for his only bogey
of the day.
He admitted he would need a first-class performance and an
unlikely Westwood meltdown for him to win the title.
"I made four birdies in a row and he wasn't getting anything
at all. You sense all of a sudden, the tide has changed, the
lead getting shorter and shorter and that has to affect you. You
wouldn't be human if it didn't," Schwartzel said.
"I really have no alternative, I need a good score and
that's the bottom line. We all know Lee is a good player. It's
out of my hands ... but I've won two or three tournaments from
four shots behind, I've done it before but I don't know the
secret."
(Editing by Martyn Herman)