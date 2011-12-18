CHON BURI, Thailand Dec 18 Englishman Lee Westwood surged to a seven shot victory at the Thailand Golf Championship on Sunday, capping off another sparkling performance in Asia that is set to push him up to second in the world rankings.

Westwood maintained the chunky lead he held from day one and put paid to South African Charl Schwartzel's brief resurgence, carding a final day three-under-par 69 on a notoriously tricky course to clinch his third victory in Asia this season.

As Schwartzel faded to a level-par 72 to finish second, the Englishman extended his four-stroke lead to seven to win the Asian Tour's $1 million season-ending inaugural tournament and notch his 37th career title.

"I've amazed myself really," Westwood said after sinking his final putt on the 18th. "It's been staggering, it all came together well."

