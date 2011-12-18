* Englishman says win probably best-ever performance
* Westwood set to move up to second in rankings
By Martin Petty
CHON BURI, Thailand, Dec 18 Former world
number one Lee Westwood surged to a seven shot victory at the
Thailand Golf Championship on the back of the "best golf" of his
stellar career on Sunday.
The Briton capped off another sparkling performance with his
third win in Asia this season and is now set to move up one
place to second in the rankings behind English compatriot Luke
Donald.
Westwood maintained the chunky lead he held from day one and
put paid to South African Charl Schwartzel's brief resurgence,
carding a final day three-under-par 69 to finish 22-under on a
notoriously tricky course.
As U.S. Masters champion Schwartzel faded to a level-par 72
to finish second, Westwood extended his four-stroke lead to
seven to win with ease at the Asian Tour's $1 million
season-ending inaugural tournament and notch his 37th career
title.
Aside from his erratic 73 on the third day, the former world
number one was in superb form, flirting with golf's exclusive 59
club with a 60 on day one followed by 64 to match the Asian
Tour's lowest-ever 36-hole total.
"I've amazed myself really," Westwood said after sinking his
final putt on the 18th. "It's been staggering, it all came
together well. It's probably the best I've ever played."
The win follows victories in Indonesia, the Ballantine's
Championship in South Korea and the Nedbank Golf Challenge in
South Africa and will see him second behind compatriot Luke
Donald when the official world rankings are published on Monday.
He has now won titles in six Asian countries - Thailand,
Japan, Indonesia, Macau, Malaysia and South Korea.
POLISHED PERFORMANCE
Schwartzel's four bogeys meant he was never in contention
and his first blunder at the eighth gave Westwood the chance to
stretch his lead with some polished putting on the back nine.
Westwood said his initial 11 shot lead had played on his
mind and he had to switch gear to cope with the testing Amata
Spring Country Club course and ensure the title stayed within
his grasp.
"It was special this week because of the difficulty of the
course. I've never had an 11 shot lead before and it was
difficult to come out and refocus and reset goals," he said of
Saturday's slump.
"At 20 under after two rounds, It's yours to lose really
with an 11 shot lead. There was pressure involved. Yesterday, I
didn't know how to approach it or handle it."
With his four wins this year, the 38-year-old said he felt
in better form than he did when he topped the world rankings but
his failure to win a major would make it difficult to answer
critics.
"I'm in a tricky position because I've been so successful
but not won a major. Anytime I've gone a year without a major,
people are always going to say it's been a disappointing year
for Lee Westwood," he said.
"If I was to evaluate the way I'm playing now and a year
ago, I'm a better player."
(Editing by Justin Palmer)