June 15 Bangladesh's Siddikur Rahman is on track to end a three-year title drought on the Asian Tour after taking a one-stroke lead in the third round of the Queen's Cup in Thailand on Saturday.

Siddikur hit a four-under-par 67 for a total of 11-under-par 202, a stroke ahead of local favourite Prayad Marksaeng, who had a mixed day at the Santiburi Samui Country Club.

The 28-year-old Siddikur, who was the first Bangladeshi to win on the Asian Tour with his victory in the Brunei Open in 2010, mixed seven birdies with three bogeys.

"I've been playing well on this course but just didn't finish it off well. I came in second last year and I'm looking for that win tomorrow," he said, after sinking three birdies in his last four holes.

"I've been playing for a long time and I don't feel any pressure. I'm feeling very comfortable about my game and I'm just looking forward to the final 18 holes."

Thailand's Prayad made a bright start with birdies on his first three holes to wrest the lead from overnight leader Daisuke Kataoka of Japan.

But he dropped shots on the next two holes and then a triple bogey on the 14th pegged him back further.

"I'll have to do better. It was a roller-coaster day for me and on the 14th, I misjudged my shots and made a real mess out of it," the six-time winner on the Asian Tour said after a round highlighted by nine birdies.

"There's still 18 holes left to play and hopefully I can turn this around."

Japan's Kataoka shot three-over-par 74 and is tied for sixth spot, five strokes behind the pace. (Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; Editing by Peter Rutherford)