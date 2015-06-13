June 13 Australian Joshua Younger sunk four consecutive birdies on the back nine to grab a one-stroke lead after the third round of the Thailand Open on Saturday.

The 31-year-old carded an eight-under-par 64 in the third round for a total of 15-under, nudging ahead of South Korean Kim Kyung-tae (67), who was tied for the lead overnight.

Thai teen Jazz Janewattananond, the other overnight leader, fired a 68 to share third spot with another Korean Wang Jeung-hun, two strokes behind the leader.

Younger, without a win since turning professional in 2009, surged ahead of the field with four birdies from the 13th.

"I don't know what the secret is. The swing felt pretty good, I hit some good shots and the putts were going in," said Younger, who had his only blemish on the seventh.

"Anytime you can put a number like that at the weekend it is pretty good."

Hiroshi Iwata was one of 57 players who came out in the morning to complete their second rounds and the Japanese player picked up another stroke for a course record of 62.

Iwata could not repeat his heroics in the evening, however, and could only manage a 72 and a share of 20th place. (Writing by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Ed Osmond)