BANGKOK, June 20 Japan's Akinori Tani carded an error-free seven-under-par 64 on Saturday to take a three-shot lead over local favourite Prayad Marksaeng heading into the final round of the Queen's Cup.

Tani, who returned in the morning to finish his two remaining holes from the second round, took his three-day total to 11-under-par 202 at the Santiburi Samui Country Club.

Overnight leader Prayad was in second place after carding a 71 while Bangladeshi Siddikur Rahman hit a 67 to take third place, four behind the leader.

"I missed a couple of shots for birdies out there but overall, I cannot complain. I am very pleased with how I played," said the 40-year-old Japanese, who is looking for his maiden title on the Asian Tour.

"It's not going to be easy tomorrow with so many good players like Prayad chasing me. I just hope I can continue to keep the bogeys away tomorrow."

Prayad was still hopeful he could keep the trophy in Thailand.

"Actually, I would prefer to be the chaser rather than the leader. Today just didn't go as I planned," the 49-year-old Thai, who won the Queen's Cup in 2013, said.

"I got up too early to prepare and didn't expect to start the round so late due to the delay of second round resumption in the morning.

"I am still happy to shoot a 71 today. I didn't putt as well as I did yesterday but overall, it was still good. I am still in a good position and I am confident that I can close up the gap and pip Tani to the title tomorrow." (Writing by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Martyn Herman)