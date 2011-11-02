Nov 2 Asia's first major winner YE Yang is
honoured to be an inspiration to other golfers from the
continent but his first priority is to get back in the winners'
circle, starting at next week's Singapore Open.
The Asia-Pacific leg of the global golfing calendar is
underway with most of the world's best players heading to the
region for this week's $7 million WGC-HSBC Champions in Shanghai
and the $6 million Singapore Open and Australian Open the
following week.
It was his victory at the HSBC Champions in 2006 that first
gave South Korean Yang international profile before he wrote
himself into the annals of golf with his breakthrough win at the
PGA Championship at Hazeltine three years later.
While no other Asian player has yet been able to follow the
trail he blazed in winning one of the game's four major prizes,
Yang believes standards in Asia are rising and a second winner
will come within a decade.
"I really don't see myself as a role model or inspiration to
others. I don't have a grandiose view of myself so I hope I
don't get too obnoxious with my success," the 41-year-old said.
"But at the same time, if I have inspired anyone, it will be
my privilege and honour of doing so. I just hope that the bar
for golfing in Asia has been raised internally ...
"And if my small win in Hazeltine has anything to do with
kids and parents lifting up golf bags instead of cleats or high
tops, then I am so much more satisfied with my career.
"And hopefully those inspired generations can win a major
again soon. As for a bolder prediction of another Asian winning
a major soon, well, I see someone doing it in the next 5-7
years."
Although he tied for third at this year's U.S. Open, Yang
has not tasted victory since clinching his second Korea Open
title last year.
He played some brilliant golf at the Singapore Open to make
the cut last year, birdying the last three holes of his second
round to stay in the tournament for the weekend.
"Oh! was it sweet or not?" he said. "It was without a doubt
the most clutch display of golf I had exhibited in my golf
career through a three-hole stretch.
"So this year? I want that clutch-ness to be there for 72
holes, when I gun for the top spot in one of Asia's majors."
American Phil Mickelson, Briton Graeme McDowell, Ireland's
Padraig Harrington and South Africans Retief Goosen and Ernie
Els are among the other golfers who will be fighting it out for
the title at Sentosa next week.
(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by John O'Brien)
