May 4 South African Ernie Els continued his recovery from jet-lag to lurk just one shot off the lead behind little-known Japanese player Daisuke Kataoka after the third round of the Indonesian Masters in Jakarta on Saturday.

The reigning British Open champion offset a single bogey with five birdies for a four-under par 68 and a three-day total of 10-under to share the second spot with Austrian Bernd Wiesberger at the Royale Jakarta Golf Club.

"My body felt good and my concentration was pretty good as well. I just try to hang in there. I hit a lot of good shots, missed a lot of putts and in the end I grinded out a 68," Els told reporters after sinking a birdie on the last hole.

"I was pretty consistent the whole day. I played well and it was one of those days where I tried to stay in the tournament.

"I was trying to get to 12-under but that didn't quite happen. I'm one shot behind and I just wanted to stay in the mix which I managed to do."

Kataoka recorded eight birdies and two bogeys in a six-under-par 66 and was hopeful of bagging his first title on the Asian Tour.

"I'm striking the ball very good. My putting was normal on the first two days but it was great today," the 24-year-old said.

"I never changed anything, somehow I just felt more confident with my putting. I've mastered the speed of the greens and that made my round slightly easier.

"This is the first time I'm leading a tournament. When I looked at the scores, I saw many good players chasing me so I hope to have some luck to win. It won't be easy."

Thai veteran Thongchai Jaidee, who led overnight, slipped back into a tie for sixth following a disappointing round of 75 that included five bogeys.