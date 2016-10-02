SEOUL Oct 2 India's Ganganjeet Bhullar ended a long trophy drought with a one-stroke victory at the Shinhan Donghae Open in South Korea on Sunday for his sixth title on the Asian Tour.

The 28-year-old, who last won in 2013, carded a final round four-under-par 67 for a tournament total of 15-under 269 at the Bear's Best Cheongna Golf Club in Incheon.

Tour rookie Scott Vincent (69) of Zimbabwe and local favourite Kim Tae-woo (71) finished a stroke behind.

Bhullar carded four birdies in five holes after making the turn in 34 and it took him to the top of the leaderboard at 17-under, with a four-shot advantage.

But bogeys on the 16th and 17th holes halted his victory charge and Bhullar had to wait nervously to see if Vincent and Kim, playing in the final group, would force a playoff.

"I knew I was leading by four shots and somehow 16 was one of the toughest holes and I had to keep the ball in play and try to make a par at least," he said.

"But I made a bogey there after hitting the water. Despite those two bogeys, I was still mentally strong and I knew that nobody was going to stop me from winning today."

Australia's Scott Hend finished tied for fourth with Sweden's Malcolm Kokocinski to increase his lead at the top of the Asian Tour's Order of Merit. (Writing by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Nick Mulvenney)