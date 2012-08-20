(Adds details, background, statement from Rice)

Aug 20 The Augusta National Golf Club, home of The Masters golf tournament, on Monday said it has admitted two women as members for the first time: former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice and financier Darla Moore.

The storied Georgia club's previous status as male-only has created controversy, including ahead of this year's tournament when President Barack Obama weighed in on the matter, saying through a spokesman that he believed women should be admitted.

"This is a joyous occasion as we enthusiastically welcome Secretary Condoleezza Rice and Darla Moore as members of Augusta National Golf Club," club President Billy Payne said in a statement.

Payne, who has refused in the past to speak publicly about membership matters, did not directly address the gender bar issue in his statement, saying only that it was a "significant and positive time" for the club and that Rice and Moore were subjected to the same review as other candidates.

"Consideration with regard to any candidate is deliberate, held in strict confidence and always takes place over an extended period of time," Payne said. "The process for Condoleezza and Darla was no different."

"I have visited Augusta National on several occasions and look forward to playing golf, renewing friendships and forming new ones through this very special opportunity," Rice said in a statement.

"I have long admired the important role Augusta National has played in the traditions and history of golf," she said. "I also have an immense respect for the Masters Tournament and its commitment to grow the game of golf, particularly with youth, here in the United States and throughout the world."

Augusta National's membership policy has been an issue for years, but it took on added significance after Ginni Rometty became chief executive officer of IBM Corp. in January.

IBM, the world's largest technology services company, is a long-standing sponsor of the Masters, the first of the four "major" golf tournaments of the year, and its past four CEOs were granted membership to Augusta National. Rometty was not included in Monday's announcement of new members.

