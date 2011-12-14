By Ian Ransom
| MELBOURNE
MELBOURNE Dec 14 Under-fire Australian
golfer Robert Allenby is to take a break from the game in the
wake of a controversy-charged return to his home country, citing
mental fatigue and the need to spend more time with his
children.
Allenby, who has had a frosty relationship with Australian
media for years, endured a poor Presidents Cup at Royal
Melbourne last month as one of Greg Norman's two captain's
picks, becoming only the second player in the tournament's nine
editions to lose all four of his matches.
The 40-year-old later defended his performance at the
biennial tournament, telling reporters his playing partners YE
Yang of South Korea, South African Retief Goosen and compatriot
Geoff Ogilvy were also to blame for his woes at Royal Melbourne.
The comments sparked withering criticism in Australian media
and were seen as the catalyst for an off-course row between
Allenby and Ogilvy, with local media reported the two had
exchanged heated words at a luxury hotel following the
Australian PGA tournament on Queensland's Sunshine Coast.
Allenby, competing against world number one Luke Donald and
the cream of Australian golf at this week's Australian Masters,
said he and Ogilvy had mended fences but added he intended to
take a break after a mentally-trying year.
"We had a good chat last night at the function, which was
nice," Allenby told reporters on Wednesday of a meeting with
Ogilvy. "We laughed and we had a giggle about everything. Look,
Geoff and I have been friends for a very, very long time and we
are not going to allow something this silly just to spoil that.
"Looking into the future, I'm looking forward to taking a
break after this week. I have no plans to play as of next year
yet. It might not be until February, March. I'm not sure. I just
feel that I need a break from the game.
"I have had a lot of things happen over the course of the
year and I just feel mentally I'm just not quite there for the
golf."
Allenby, once rated Australia's next Greg Norman after
showing huge promise early in his career, won the last of his
four U.S. tour titles in 2001 and comes off a mediocre season on
the circuit with only three top-10 finishes from 25 starts.
Despite being at the vanguard of Australian golf for more
than a decade, Allenby has had an uneasy relationship with the
local tour and once threatened never to return after being upset
by a heckling spectator when playing the 2008 Australian Open.
Allenby, who split with his wife of 11 years last year, said
he might only play one or two events early in the U.S. tour next
year to allow himself more time with his children.
"I have been away a bit, so time to be a father," he said.
(Editing by Greg Stutchbury; To query or comment on this
story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double-click on:
for more golf stories