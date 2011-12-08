Dec 8 Two new tournaments will boost the Australian PGA's prize coffers by more than 40 percent in 2012, the tour's chief executive said on Thursday -- but more crucially will add momentum to the growth of the circuit.

The Perth International Golf Championship was unveiled on Wednesday, 24 hours after the announcement of the NZ PGA Pro-am Championship, and between them they will add at least AU$2.3 million in 2012, the tour says; a 41 percent increase.

"With these two new tournaments and with the continued growth of OneAsia, we are constantly working towards a vibrant domestic and regional tournament platform for our growing elite ranks," Brian Thorburn, CEO of the Australian PGA, said.

"Over the last month Australian golf has showcased our best courses, the world's best players and made big inroads to securing additional corporate support. Next week's JBWere Masters will culminate an incredible year and we are very optimistic that we can keep this momentum going into 2012."

Key to Thorburn's strategy of growing the tour will be securing the sport's big names to compete.

"We have already had great interest from a number of high profile players for 2012," Thorburn said in a statement.

"While we can't compete for prizemoney with the likes of the PGA Tour and the European Tour, we certainly have a reputation for world class golf courses and our tournament hospitality -- Darren Clarke was a great example of that this year at Coolum."

The 2012 PGA Tour of Australasia schedule kicks off in the first week of January at Spring Valley Golf Club with the innovative Victorian Open which will be run concurrently with the Women's Victorian Open.

(Writing by Ossian Shine in Singapore; Editing by Patrick Johnston. To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

