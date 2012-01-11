MELBOURNE Jan 11 Australia's Aaron
Townsend, Ashley Hall and Nicholas Cullen qualified for the
British Open on Wednesday by securing the three places up for
grabs at Australasian qualifying on a blustery day at
Melbourne's Kingston Heath golf course.
Townsend's round of two-under 70 gave him a four-under total
of 140 to finish top of qualifying after two rounds following
severe winds that forced play to be suspended for two hours.
Hall and Cullen were joined in a three-way playoff with
local veteran Peter Senior, 52, to decide the two remaining
spots after each finished on a total of one-over par.
Senior, bidding for his 19th appearance at the British major
at Royal Lytham & St Annes, made par at the first extra playoff
hole but missed out when both Hall and Cullen made birdies.
The British Open starts July 19.
