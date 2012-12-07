SYDNEY Dec 7 Officials are investigating a brawl between two caddies during the opening round of the Australian Open and will mete out any punishments once it is complete, the PGA Tour of Australasia said on Friday.

Grant Buchanan, who was caddying for James Nitties, and Matt Kelly, who was on Marc Leishman's bag, exchanged blows near the putting green before Thursday's first round at The Lakes course.

"A physical altercation took place between two caddies during round one of the Australian Open," said a PGA Tour of Australasia statement.

"Having spoken with those involved, there is still a need to speak with a number of other individuals who may be able to provide further information on the incident.

"The PGA Tour of Australasia and our members in no way condone this behaviour, and we are saddened the incident has drawn attention away from this great tournament."

Kelly was fined A$2500 ($2,600) for recklessly causing injury and resisting police while drunk in his home town of Warrnambool, Victoria last year. ($1 = 0.9522 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Ian Ransom)