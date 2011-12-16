By Ian Ransom
| MELBOURNE
MELBOURNE Dec 16 Briton Ian Poulter
battled a bout of food poisoning amid sweltering afternoon heat
but emerged two strokes clear after the second round of the
Australian Masters on Friday.
World number one Luke Donald also toiled but is still in
striking distance of overnight leader Poulter, who complained of
feeling drained and nauseous throughout his patient round of 68.
Poulter birdied his last two holes to finish clear of early
clubhouse leader Matthew Giles of Australia with a total of 133.
"I woke up this morning, wasn't good at all. I had something
bad to eat last night unfortunately, so I felt a bit weak out
there today and it showed, I hit it terribly," Poulter told
reporters with a film of sweat on his brow.
"Got myself out of position a number of times but my short
game was on and I holed a few nice putts.
"So to look back at the round, I would have taken that score
with certainly how I played."
Poulter, who had to force himself to eat to keep his
strength up, briefly surrendered the lead to Giles with a bogey
on the par-four 11th but wrested it back with birdies at 14 and
17.
One last test was to come as the Englishman sprayed his
tee-shot on the 18th and found a fairway bunker with his
recovery.
An exquisite long-range bunker shot landed five feet from
the hole and Poulter calmly rolled it in to keep the momentum
heading into the weekend when winds are expected to turn the
benign sandbelt course into a serious challenge.
"Wind is the protection to this golf course ... I'm quite
happy with the wind. I feel like my game suits that kind of golf
so I have no problem with the wind," added world number 28
Poulter.
Despite the hot weather, conditions were friendly enough for
low scoring, but joint European and U.S. money winner Donald was
left to graft and grind through another frustrating day.
Four strokes adrift overnight, the 34-year-old Briton
appeared set to make a charge with birdies on the sixth and
seventh holes but had the wind taken out of his sails with a
horrid bunker episode on the par-four eighth.
After landing his tee shot in the sand, his smacked his next
shot into long grass on the trap's mouth, forcing a free drop
back into the same grass and a recovery shot that landed well
short of the green.
The resulting double-bogey, and a further dropped shot on
11, left him reeling but he dug deep with birdies on the 15th
and 16th to finish with a one-under 70, six strokes behind
Poulter.
"I played a lot better than I did yesterday but just didn't
get a lot out of it," Donald said. "I've been struggling on
these greens, I'm finding it hard to see the line and I'm
missing my fair few chances."
After a scratchy opening round, local hope and former U.S.
Open champion Geoff Ogilvy clicked into gear with a five-under
66 to lie four behind, while Matteo Manassero shot a 67 to be 10
off the pace.
The Italian teenager's turnaround from a dismal first-round
76 squeezed him into the cut, which was set at two-over par.
Australian Steven Bowditch provided the day's highlight with
consecutive eagles on the first and second par-four holes.
The 28-year-old Queenslander sank his putt after driving the
short 233-metres first, then holed his approach shot on the
392-metres second on the way to a 69, leaving him six behind
Poulter.
