By Ian Ransom
| MELBOURNE
MELBOURNE Dec 17 A rampaging Geoff Ogilvy
set his home course alight by shooting a record-equalling 63 on
Saturday to take a two-stroke lead over Britain's Ian Poulter
heading into the final round of the Australian Masters.
Former U.S. Open champion Ogilvy, a long-time member of the
tournament's Victoria Golf Club venue, put on a clinic of
iron-play and putting on a windy afternoon as he charged past
overnight leader Poulter to move to a 13-under total of 200.
"Obviously, I'm very comfortable out here on this golf
course. I've probably played here more than I've played any
other course in the world," Ogilvy told reporters.
"It's fun to come back to Melbourne always ... especially to
play here."
Britain's hopes of a win Down Under lie firmly on Poulter's
shoulders, with world number one Luke Donald eight strokes
behind after a third successive day of toil on the greens.
Donald, the joint U.S. PGA and European Tour money list
winner, carded a two-under 69 and birdied his last hole to give
himself the faintest hope of an unlikely victory on Sunday.
The day belonged firmly to the moustachioed Ogilvy, however,
as he tore through the front nine in 29 and tapped in his ninth
birdie on the par-five 18th to equal the sandbelt course's
record.
Bursting out of the blocks with an eagle and two birdies in
his first three holes, Ogilvy threatened to obliterate the mark
after reaching eight-under with a 30-metre chip-in for birdie at
the par-four 12th, but marred his round with bogeys at 13 and
16.
IT WAS AWKWARD
"All in all, I left a couple out there but I stole a couple,
especially on 12, so I'm pretty happy with that," the
34-year-old added.
The Australian stands on the brink of a drought-breaking
victory after a frustrating, winless year on the U.S. Tour that
was marred by a succession of injuries.
Poulter, who battled food poisoning on Friday, is outright
second after carding a two-under 69, with Australians Nathan
Green and Ashley Hall in joint third place, two strokes further
adrift.
While Poulter managed to shrug off the nausea during his
fighting third round, the Briton was unable to master the gusty
winds that buffeted Victoria in the afternoon.
"It was awkward. Got off to a great start, two birdies on
the first two holes and then the next four holes had four
completely different wind directions," said Poulter, dressed in
uncharacteristically sober matching whites.
"Hats off to Geoff for going in actually eight-under par in
that wind today, that's a great score. When someone posts a
course record on Saturday they generally move forward.
"Geoff's done that and I'll be chasing him down tomorrow."
(Editing by Patrick Johnston; To query or comment on this
story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double-click on:
for more golf stories