MELBOURNE Nov 18 Local favourite Adam Scott won the $1 million Australian Masters on Sunday, beating Briton Adam Poulter by four strokes at Melbourne's Kingston Heath Golf Club.

The world number five shot a five-under 67 on a windy day to finish with an 17-under total of 271 and clinch his first tournament win for the year after a frustrating season of near-misses.

With daylight separating Poulter and Scott from the rest of the field, the final round was reduced to a match-play battle, with the Australian raising the pressure with a pair of birdies in his opening holes to snatch the lead.

Englishman Poulter took it back briefly but made a hash of the par-fives on the back nine to allow his playing partner to break clear and cruise to victory.

($1 = 0.9702 Australian dollars) (Editing by John O'Brien)