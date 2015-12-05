UPDATE 1-Golf-Icher leads wind-shortened day at ANA Inspiration
* Amateur Seong Eun-jeong aces 182-yard par-three fifth (Updates with play suspended due to high winds)
Dec 5 Harold Varner made six birdies in a flawless round of 66 to grab a share of the lead after the third round of the Australian PGA Championship on Saturday.
The American shot the lowest round of the day at a windy Royal Pines Resort on the Gold Coast to join the South African pair of Dylan Frittelli and Zander Lombard in a three-way tie for the lead at three-under par.
Frittelli and Lombard both shot rounds of 71 while Australia's Nathan Holman, the only other player under par for the tournament, carded a 70 to move to outright fourth place at one-under.
Sweden's David Lingmerth, the overnight leader, dropped back to even par, level with Australia's Matthew Millar, after a round of 75 on a heavily-congested leaderboard with 20 players within six strokes of the lead.
The big-hitting Varner, who recently graduated to the U.S. PGA Tour, climbed 27 places to grab his share of the lead in the event, co-sanctioned by the European Tour and the PGA Tour of Australasia.
He birdied the third, seventh and eighth holes to move to level par then reeled off three birdies in a row from the 14th despite struggling in the blustery conditions.
"I haven't played in that much wind in a long time," he said.
"When bad things happen, you've just got to shake it off and go onto the next one and today I did that really well." (Writing by Julian Linden in Singapore; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)
* Amateur Seong Eun-jeong aces 182-yard par-three fifth (Updates with play suspended due to high winds)
RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif., March 30 Opening round play at the LPGA's first major of the season was suspended by high winds on Thursday at Mission Hills Country Club.